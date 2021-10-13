Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Just Got Slammed During 'Dancing With the Stars'

Photo credit: Eric McCandless - Getty Images

In case you hadn't noticed from their intense PDA on the dance floor, Dancing With the Stars couple Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are dating in real life! And apparently the show's judges are not here for their loved-up dance routines.

Sharna and Brian danced a waltz to "Someday My Prince Will Come" during Monday night's show and got a super low score—partially because judges weren't here for their PDA. Len Goodman revealed he wasn't on board with “kissing and cuddling and messing about," saying "I wanted to see a much more traditional waltz,” while Bruno Tonioli added "Sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache."

Backlash against Brian and Sharna's PDA has actually been going on since last week, when Sharna addressed critics on Instagram saying, in part, "For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full 🍑 grab instead 😂. But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a show-mance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS SUPER HARD!"



Sharna and Brian haven't spoken out about this most recent bout of backlash to their PDA—but honestly, if this is too much romance for the judges, they should probably protect their eyeballs from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's respective Instagrams!

