Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Are Engaged: 'The Most Perfect, Beautiful Moment'

The couple welcomed thier first child together, Zane Walker, in June 2022

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are engaged!

The couple, who share son Zane Walker, broke the news during Friday's episode of the iHeartRadio podcast Oldish.

Burgess, 38, told podcast host Randy Spelling they have been engaged for two months, but were holding back the news. Green, 50, "did the thing" during a surprise birthday party Burgess hosted in June, he explained.

"I was like, 'That's the perfect place to do it,'" Green recalled. Burgess "never saw it coming," she said.

As the party went on into the night, several guests were still in their home, the couple explained. At one point, Green told Burgess he had something to show her upstairs. Burgess thought something was wrong, but once he led her into their bedroom, she began feeling like "this is a moment."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Green called in his children, including son Journey River, 7, who held a red Cartier box. The actor then took the box from his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. As he opened it, he asked Burgess, "Will you spend the rest of your life with us?" she recalled.

Burgess told Spelling she had no idea and the proposal took her completely by surprise.

"Of course, I said yes," the pro dancer said, adding that it was the "most perfect, beautiful moment" because the children were involved.

Burgess and Green, whose divorce with Fox was finalized in February 2022, began dating in December 2020. The duo made their Dancing with the Stars debut during the 30th season premiere in September 2021, sharing a kiss at the end of their first routine.

In February 2021, the pair opened up during a 12-minute Instagram Live session about how grateful they are to have found each other, with Green saying, "Everyone knows this has been kind of a weird year for me, so what an amazing Valentine's Day this has been."

He went on to praise the professional dancer, calling her an "amazing, considerate, loving, kind person."

Sharna Burgess/Instagram Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

"And it's funny — I kinda feel like when you put yourself in a space where you, on some level, decide that you're going to surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that," he said.

"Sharna's been amazing in my life — not only for that reason, but that's been a big thing for me. She's been so invaluable, she really has," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added. "And what a great way to start 2021 — to find an amazing person and go into it with a positive feeling and outlook and really a sense of, 'This could be the year that starts something. This could be the start of something amazing.' "

Burgess then shared her thoughts about Green, admitting that he took her "completely by surprise" and that she has "never known a man like him."

"Witnessing someone that is such a good human and an amazing father, and the way that he treats everybody with respect and the way that people treat him is, in itself, proof of the kind of human he is and the type of human that I want in my life," added the Australian dancer. "So I'm incredibly grateful that 2021 started off this way."

