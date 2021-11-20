Sharmake Mohamud: Six people charged with murder following fatal shooting

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was shot dead as he stood by a bus stop in Green Lanes, Haringey, on September 21 (Met Police)

Two 16-year-olds are among six people who have been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of Sharmake Mohamud.

Mr Mohamud, 22, was shot dead as he stood by a bus stop in Green Lanes, Haringey, on September 21.

He is believed to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a man armed with a handgun got out of a Jaguar car and opened fire.

A passing moped driver was also shot and another man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, but both survived.

Five men – aged 16 to 24 – have now been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The men have been named as Rashed Musa and Abdul Muhamed, both 24, and Mehdi Younes, 21.

Two 16-year-old boys have also been charged but have not been named.

A sixth boy, aged 14, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 20 November.

Another man had earlier been charged with murder.

Ali Ceesay, 28, appeared before Judge Simon Mayo QC at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

The judge set a plea hearing for January 17, 2022, and remanded him into custody.

Members of Mr Mohamud’s family sat in the back of Court One of the Old Bailey for the short hearing.