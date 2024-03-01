Sharks visit the Stars after Duclair's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (15-38-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (36-17-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Anthony Duclair's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Sharks' 6-4 loss.

Dallas has a 36-17-9 record overall and an 18-8-4 record on its home ice. The Stars are 16-4-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

San Jose has gone 6-20-3 on the road and 15-38-5 overall. The Sharks have a 9-21-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 24 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has seven goals and 28 assists for the Sharks. Duclair has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

Sharks: Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper-body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press