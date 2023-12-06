Sharks visit the Red Wings after Hertl's hat trick

San Jose Sharks (7-17-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Tomas Hertl recorded a hat trick in the Sharks' 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders.

Detroit is 14-7-3 overall and 8-3-2 in home games. The Red Wings rank fourth in NHL play with 113 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

San Jose has a 7-17-2 record overall and a 2-11-0 record on the road. The Sharks have a 5-9-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Fabbri has scored eight goals with three assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has six goals and six assists for the Sharks. Mike Hoffman has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Patrick Kane: out (undisclosed), Matt Luff: out (upper body).

Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (undisclosed), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press