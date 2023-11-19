Sharks visit the Canucks after Hoffman's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (3-13-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-5-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mike Hoffman scored two goals in the Sharks' 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Vancouver has a 4-2-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 12-5-1 record overall. The Canucks have an 8-2-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

San Jose has a 3-13-1 record overall and a 1-4-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks are fifth in the league with 77 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Monday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Canucks won the last matchup 10-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has seven goals and 21 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

William Eklund has scored three goals with three assists for the Sharks. Luke Kunin has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 8.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Pius Suter: day to day (undisclosed), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (personal), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press