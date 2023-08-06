Sharks trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins in three-team blockbuster

The San Jose Sharks are trading superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the teams announced on Sunday. The Montreal Canadiens are also involved in the deal.

Karlsson took home the NHL's Norris Trophy in 2022-23 after he racked up a career-high 25 goals and 76 assists for 101 points. No other blueliner tallied more than 76 points last season.

The full trade is as follows:

Penguins receive: Erik Karlsson, Dillon Hamaliuk, Rem Pitlick, San Jose's 2026 third-round pick.

Sharks receive: Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta, Pittsburgh's 2024 first-round pick.

Canadiens receive: Jeff Petry, Casey DeSmith, Nathan Legare, Pittsburgh's 2025 second-round pick

Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman last season. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Karlsson still has four seasons remaining on the eight-year deal he signed in 2019.

This story will be updated.