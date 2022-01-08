  • Oops!
Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

Thomas Williams
·Writer
·1 min read
Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

Announced by the team on Saturday, the Sharks have placed the 30-year-old forward on unconditional waivers with the purpose of terminating his contract.

In the club’s statement, the Sharks mentioned that Kane breached his NHL Standard Player Contract, as well as the AHL’s COVID -19 protocols. The forward reportedly travelled to Vancouver while positive for the coronavirus.

Kane had four years remaining on a seven-year, $49-million contract that he signed with San Jose back in 2018.

He was playing for the Sharks’ minor-league affiliate San Jose Barracuda, due to several off-ice issues. After allegations of domestic abuse and gambling on his own NHL games from his ex-wife Anna, Kane served a 21-game suspension at the start of this season for submitting a fake vaccine card.

Evander Kane has been placed on waivers. (Getty)
Kane was then placed on regular waivers on Nov. 28, after his suspension. He went unclaimed, and appeared in five games for the Barracuda.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Kane is open to exploring other options to continue playing.

