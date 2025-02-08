Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Stars

Dallas Stars (34-18-2, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -278, Sharks +224; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks head into a matchup against the Dallas Stars as losers of three in a row.

San Jose has a 15-34-7 record overall and a 9-17-2 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a 6-14-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Dallas is 34-18-2 overall and 14-11-1 in road games. The Stars are 27-4-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 17 goals and 22 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press