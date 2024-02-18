Sharks host the Golden Knights following Duclair's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights after Anthony Duclair's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Sharks' 4-3 loss.

San Jose is 6-10-2 against the Pacific Division and 15-34-5 overall. The Sharks have a 9-18-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Vegas has a 31-17-6 record overall and a 10-5-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 27-3-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 15 goals and eight assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Stone has scored 16 goals with 36 assists for the Golden Knights. Nicolas Roy has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Henry Thrun: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel: out (lower-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (upper body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press