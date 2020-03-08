Sharks help 16-year-old fan live out her Make-A-Wish dream

Selena Urban lived out her Make-A-Wish dream with help from the San Jose Sharks. (Twitter // @SanJose Sharks)

Right now, the world could really use a feel-good story.

Meet Selena Urban, a 16-year-old kidney transplant patient and massive San Jose Sharks fan. Her Make-A-Wish dream was to have the opportunity to meet her favourite team, and boy, did they ever deliver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Selena was welcomed out onto the ice in a custom jersey for the Sharks’ team photo, with a little help from her favourite player, Joe Thornton. Selena spent the rest of the practice with a front-row seat from the bench and chatted with the players and staff.

First thing's first: joining in on the team photo!



Joe Thornton - Selena's favorite player - was there to help her out onto the (very slippery) ice. @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/SiSuQd4XJS — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2020

Selena got a front-row seat for practice too...



...and then practice became "chat with Selena" 😂 @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/bMfXow2bjr — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2020

After practice, the Sharks had more surprises in store.

Thornton shared that his game-day outfit would feature a custom pair of socks with Selena’s photo on them, oh and, he would pick her up and drive her to Saturday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators. Pretty awesome stuff.

"He has my face on his socks!"



Jumbo had a few more surprises for Selena before leaving. @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/CQzugQoe1T — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 7, 2020

Selena rode out of Friday with a Zamboni ride around SAP Center.

Story continues

Saturday morning began with the best Uber trip ever, a chauffeured Range Rover ride courtesy of 5-star rated driver Joe Thornton. He was wearing his custom Selena socks, too.

Best way to kick off Day 2 of Selena's wish?



How about Jumbo picking her up from her hotel 👏 @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/l6LGHWUicm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 7, 2020

Before Saturday night’s game, the Sharks kept the surprises coming with a Joe Thornton lead locker-room tour, and a custom puck display on the bench honouring their special guest.

To wrap-up a dreamlike 48-hours, Selena dropped the puck ahead of the Sharks-Senators game with the support of a loud home crowd.

It hasn’t been a banner season this year in San Jose, but the time and effort from both the players and staff to give young Selena such an unforgettable experience really gives the fanbase something to be proud of.

Selena dropped the puck before today’s game...



Andddd it was flawless! 👏👏👏@SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/suv6t1hOsx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 8, 2020

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports