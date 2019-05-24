Sharks fans are worried after cryptic Karlsson tweet

Get out your detective hats, it’s time to decipher! San Jose’s All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson is approaching free agency on July 1st, and just set the Twitter world ablaze with his latest tweet. Fans are reading between the lines on Karlsson’s thank you message to the Sharks organization, believing it could be read more like a goodbye.

Thank you to the entire @SanJoseSharks organization, fans, and especially teammates. It was a great run that ended too early. But lots of great memories where created. The entire Bay Area has been nothing but classy and respectful to me and my family. Thank you. — Erik Karlsson (@ErikKarlsson65) May 24, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The replies were heavy with pleading fans begging Karlsson to stay, and many who believe he’s already shipping off to Tampa, amongst other speculations.

aannnddd he's gone — Chris Lavoie (@chris_lavoie7) May 24, 2019

Thanks EK65 you will be missed 😢 — Moreno (@Moreno) May 24, 2019

Enjoy Tampa EK!!! You and the family have earned it! — davedubbin (@davedubbin85) May 24, 2019

Story continues

We will have to wait until unrestricted free agency begins on July 1st to know if this was truly Karlsson foreshadowing his departure, or mass misreading of a social media post. Wherever the two-time Norris Trophy winner decides to land, he is set to make a ton of money as one of the league’s premier defensemen regardless of injuries throughout the season.

The Sharks organization will have a busy offseason with many key players entering UFA status in addition to Karlsson, such as Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Gustav Nyqiust.

We’ll be monitoring Twitter accounts for any hints.

Erik Karlsson's tweet has fans speculating he might be leaving San Jose. (Michael Martin/Getty Images)

More NHL coverage at Yahoo Sports