Sharks' Erik Karlsson undergoes successful surgery for groin injury

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson underwent successful surgery to address a groin injury on May 31, the team announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old blueliner appeared in 53 games with the Sharks this season, registering three goals and 45 points. Karlsson started having problems with his groin in mid-January and missed nine games. After returning for four games in mid-February, he reinjured his groin and was sidelined until early April.

Overall, he missed 29 regular-season games for the Sharks, but he was able to make it back in time for the team's regular-season finale and the start of the 2019 NHL playoffs. He looked good in his 19 playoff appearances and put up 16 points, but in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the St. Louis Blues, he again appeared to be in pain and left the game during the second period. He ultimately missed the decisive Game 6 with an injury.

Karlsson, who has already started the recovery process, is expected to be ready by the start of the 2019-20 season.

#SJSharks defensemen Erik Karlsson underwent successful surgery to address a groin injury suffered during the 2018-19 season.https://t.co/6EOVwqebzt pic.twitter.com/hveFQtXBwf — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 5, 2019

What remains unclear, however, is where Karlsson will start the campaign; he's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. As per Sportsnet, he is expected to make a decision soon whether he will remain in San Jose.

Elliotte Friedman reported that Karlsson is taking a "long, hard look" into signing an extension, but there are also reports that he is looking to sign an NHL deal with a Canadian team, per the Ottawa Sun.