Sharks' Erik Karlsson to have hearing for questionable hit on Kings' Austin Wagner

When you see a headline about an NHL player that may be disciplined for his on-ice actions, San Jose Sharks blueliner Erik Karlsson probably wouldn’t be the first name that comes to mind.

In his nine seasons of NHL action, Karlsson has never been suspended. However, the 28-year-old Swede is in a little bit of hot water for a play on Saturday afternoon that has politely been called ‘unnecessary’ within hockey circles.

In the second period of the Sharks contest against the Los Angeles Kings, Karlsson was involved in a heavy collision with Austin Wagner in the neutral zone.

For those that missed the Erik Karlsson hit on Austin Wagner pic.twitter.com/nbsWCOh5cs — John Smith (@HabsCorner) December 23, 2018





Wagner broke out of the Kings’ zone with the puck on his stick. The rookie clearly was unaware of Karlsson, who traveled from East to West on Wagner’s blind side to break up the play. As he went in for the hit, Karlsson’s shoulder primarily made contact with Wagner’s head and sent the youngster sprawling to the ice.

There was no penalty called on the play, but Wagner did not return to the game after appearing quite woozy once he got back onto his skates.

Erik Karlsson may be punished for the Scott Stevens impression that he pulled out against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Later on Saturday night, the official NHL Player Safety Twitter account announced that Karlsson will have a hearing on Sunday morning regarding the incident.

With the Sharks hosting the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night, it appears that the NHL Department of Player Safety wants to deal with this as quickly as possible. Since Karlsson doesn’t have a history of suspensions, it will be interesting to see how George Parros, the department’s head, plans to handle the situation.

Although there is no denying that he hit Wagner in the head, it may be difficult to determine if Karlsson was targeting that part of his body on the play. You’d like to think that a player with only 14 penalty minutes in 37 games this season didn’t have that intention.

The Kings went on to win Saturday’s game 3-2 in overtime.

