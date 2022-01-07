Sharks end two-game skid with 3-2 win over Sabres

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks ended a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose, playing the third game of a four-game trip. The Sharks turned in a strong defensive performance after allowing a total of 14 goals in consecutive losses and 28 in five games.

Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who fell to 2-8-4 in their last 14 games. Buffalo has lost six straight at home. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

The Sharks raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening period, scoring all of their goals in a span of 5:03.

Nieto scored his third of the season at 12:27 of the first, finishing a feed across the crease from Andrew Cogliano after Nick Bonino won a puck battle along the boards. Meier snapped a long shot in off the far post 1:17 later for his 14th, and San Jose’s top line struck again when Hertl scored his team-leading 17th off the rush with 2:36 remaining in the period.

Skinner put the Sabres on the board 7:56 into the second period, scoring his 11th on a wrist shot from the right circle. Girgensons got his seventh off a rebound on a power play with 1:45 left in the game when the Sabres had a sixth skater on the ice after pulling Luukkonen.

Hill stopped 21 of 22 shots he faced in the third period, including a sprawling stop in the closing seconds. He recorded his first win in three starts over the last month.

DROPPING THE GLOVES

Buffalo’s John Hayden and San Jose’s Jonah Gadjovich fought less than three minutes into the game. Neither player gained the upper hand.

LINEUP NOTES

Sharks: Defensemen Erik Karlsson (upper body) and Jacob Middleton (upper body) were scratched after getting injured in Tuesday’s loss at Detroit. … G James Reimer (lower body) was held out for injury maintenance. Reimer started each of the first two games on the Sharks’ trip but was pulled from both, having allowed 10 goals over three periods. … D Mario Ferraro returned from missing three games while on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Sabres: Forwards Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Girgensons were activated after clearing COVID-19 protocols. They replaced Alex Tuch, Anders Bjork and Peyton Krebs, who were added to the protocol list Tuesday. … F Ryan MacInnis made his Sabres debut after getting called up from the minors and activated from the taxi squad. … D Colin Miller returned after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. … D Robert Hagg (lower body) skated Thursday for the first time since being injured on Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Close out road trip at Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Sabres: Host Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Yahoo Cup: DFS strategy, lineups for Round 12

    Here are three strong stacking options to consider in Round 12 of the NHL Yahoo Cup.

  • Raptors starting five show potential in win vs. Bucks

    Despite a slow start and some iffy moments down the stretch, the Raptors starting five of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes showed off their massive upside in Wednesday's win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Bucks waive veteran center DeMarcus Cousins

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday, a little over a month after signing the veteran center. Milwaukee had until Friday to decide whether to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season or waive him. The 31-year-old Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in 17 games after signing with the Bucks on Nov. 30. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes Wednesday night in a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors. Last season, the fou

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi