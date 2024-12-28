Sharks bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Flames

Calgary Flames (16-11-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-21-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -162, Sharks +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to break a six-game losing streak when they play the Calgary Flames.

San Jose is 11-21-6 overall and 4-7-1 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks serve 8.8 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

Calgary has gone 16-11-7 overall with a 3-3-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a 14-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Flames: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

