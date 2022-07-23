Shark Week 2022: A Complete Guide to Discovery's Annual Summer TV Event

Can you smell what Discovery Channel is cooking up for Shark Week?

Beginning this Sunday and continuing through next weekend, the cabler’s annual, Jaws-dropping spectacle will feature 25 hours of original programming about one of nature’s most feared predators. And for the first time in its 34-year history, Shark Week has a host: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will “kick off and close the first five nights with a special message that highlights what fans can expect to watch that evening and spark their interest to return the following night for more Shark Week fun,” according to Discovery. Filmed in his home state of Hawaii, “each message will connect viewers to Johnson’s heritage and the importance of sharks for his culture and personal story.”

More from TVLine

In addition to myriad documentaries, 2022’s lineup includes the Impractical Jokers’ Shark Week Spectacular (featuring Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano and James Murray), Jackass Shark Week 2.0 (featuring Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poopies) and Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! With Tracy Morgan (featuring, you guessed it, Tracy Morgan).

Scroll down for the complete Shark Week roster, then hit the comments and tell us which specials spark your fin-terest.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.