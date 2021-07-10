Shark Week 2021: A Complete Guide to Discovery's Annual Summer TV Event

This week’s TV forecast is sunny with a chance of an isolated Sharknado.

Beginning this Sunday and continuing through next weekend, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is an annual, Jaws-dropping spectacle featuring more than 30 hours of original programming about one of nature’s most feared predators.

In addition to myriad documentaries, 2021’s star-studded lineup includes Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week, in which the comedian attempts to uncover the secrets of shark sex; the Jackass Shark Week Special, reuniting Steve-O with Chris Pontius; Stranger Sharks, wherein Stranger Things‘ Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp team up to explore abandoned undersea ruins; The Real Sharknado, in which Ian Ziering and Tara Reid discover if a real Sharknado could take place; and Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek, which sees William Shatner “boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before.”

Scroll down for the complete Shark Week roster, then hit the comments and tell us which specials pique your fin-terest.

