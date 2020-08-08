Shark Week 2020: A Complete Guide to Discovery's 'Fincredible' Programming

Baby Shark’s got nothing on these great whites!

Beginning this Sunday and continuing through next weekend, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is an annual, Jaws-dropping spectacle featuring more than 20 hours of original programming about one of nature’s most feared predators.

More from TVLine

In addition to myriad documentaries, 2020’s star-studded lineup includes Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, which pits legendary boxer Mike Tyson against a black tip reef shark; Shaq Attack, wherein NBA vet Shaquille O’Neal tries to determine what shark has the perfect predatory attack; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, a comedy special that reunites Devine with Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson; and Will Smith: Off the Deep End, in which the actor/rapper confronts his fear of the open seas.

Scroll down for the complete Shark Week roster, then hit the comments and tell us which specials pique your fin-terest.

View photos Mike Tyson 'Shark Week' Special More

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

8 pm Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off

Three teams of researchers return to one of the last hunting grounds. They will use decoys, drones, and underwater cameras to count the number of breaches and collect data on hunting techniques to see if the shark population is rebounding.

9 pm Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef

Legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson is taking on a new challenge… and he picked the most unlikely training partner. Iron Mike will go head to head with some of the ocean’s top apex predators including the black tip reef shark. With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark… all in the name of research. And don’t worry, no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.

10 pm Shark Lockdown

In the waters off New Zealand, the largest female great whites are measuring over 20ft long, earning the nickname “the 747s.” With no human interaction during COVID-19, researchers built a self-propelled cage to see how hunting patterns have changed.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

8 pm Abandoned Waters (FKA Sharks of Neptune)

COVID-19 has changed the world’s behavior and that has presented shark researchers with a once in a lifetime opportunity to study the massive great whites at Australia’s Neptune Islands. With no human interaction for the first time in decades, some of the biggest great white sharks on earth are returning to their natural behaviors… allowing scientists to study them up close and personal in ways that were nearly impossible before.

View photos Shaq Attack 'Shark Week' Special More

9 pm ShaqAttack

After surviving a shark encounter in Shaq Does Shark Week, Shaquille O’Neal is back… and now he’s on a mission to determine what shark has the perfect predatory attack. But he can’t do it alone. Shaq is deploying YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober to put various species to the test and uncover the most mind-blowing hunting techniques of this ultimate predator.

10 pm Jaws Awakens

Shark expert Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to search for the largest male great white shark in the world. Together, Chris, Jeff and Dickie explore the waters of New Zealand trying to find a nearly 20-foot long, two-ton shark named Fred.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

8 pm Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks

Wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante dives into some of the most treacherous, shark-infested waters in the southern hemisphere all in an attempt to rediscover three unique sharks lost to science for as long as 100 years.

9 pm Will Smith: Off the Deep End

Will Smith is diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.

View photos Shark Week 2020 More

Story continues