“Shark Tank”’s Barbara Corcoran Has Funny Bedroom 'Surprise' for Her Husband Bill

"This isn’t what he was hoping for," the businesswoman joked of her new medical device

John Lamparski/Getty Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Cocoran is bringing a little something extra to the bedroom these days.

In a recent Instagram post, the Shark Tank expert, 74, shared a photo of herself sitting on a bed wearing a CPAP machine mask. "Told Bill I had a surprise tonight. This isn’t what he was hoping for. 😂," she joked, referring to her husband of 35 years, Bill Higgins, making light of her new medical device.

A CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine uses mild pressure to keep a person's airways open while they sleep, helping to treat obstructive sleep apnea, snoring and other breathing problems, according to Mayo Clinic.

Barbara Corcoran/Instagram Barbara Corcoran wears a CPAP machine mask.

Cocoran's followers got a kick out of the lighthearted post, with some joining in on the joke. "😂😂😂 better sleep is always a hot look," one person wrote, while another commented, "My wife uses the very sexy full-face version CPAP. Oh baby!!🔥🔥."

Others praised the businesswoman for being real and bringing awareness to the common use of CPAP devices. "Thanks for sharing — making medical equipment 'normal' rather than shameful," one commenter said.

Another wrote, "Thank you for making this post! Think many associate sleep apnea with obesity. You are a perfect example of a normal, healthy person who also suffers from sleep apnea."

Michael Loccisano/Getty for Churchill Downs Barbara Corcoran and husband Bill Higgins in 2015.

Cocoran, who is known for her sense of humor, shared another funny Instagram post in May when she took a stab at recreating Martha Stewart's sultry Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread.

In the photo, she posed by a window — with a sweeping view of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline behind her — dressed in white plunging bathing suit and glamorous orange silk wrap. The outfit was similar to the one Stewart, 82, wore for her groundbreaking SI cover, which Corcoran shared alongside her own sassy swimsuit shot.

"I can't cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," Corcoran quipped in the post's caption.

"You've seen Martha Stewart…but have you seen me?" she deadpanned on her Instagram Story, tagging the lifestyle maven.

Over the summer, the TV personality took on the Barbiecore fashion trend in another fun Instagram post celebrating the theatrical release of the Barbie movie on July 21. She shared a video of herself in different areas of her house modeling various pink outfits.

The clip captured her lying in a bathtub dressed in a light pink robe and hot pink heels with a pink curler in her hair. In another scene, she lounged on a bed wearing a dark pink dress trimmed with feathers. Her eyes were covered with a pink bunny-inspired mask.

"Who me?! Hi Barbie! 💕💖🎀💗" she wrote in her caption.



