This high-tech, 'Shark Tank’-approved product claims to be the world’s first 'self-cleaning' on-the-go water bottle

Shark Tank is truly one of those reality shows that keeps you on the edge of your seat. With every episode, it seems like viewers are in for a surprise.
When Justin Wang, founder of water bottle brand LARQ, appeared on season 12, episode 21 of the show, the investors broke out into laughs during his pitch. *Spoilers ahead!*
“I’m here today to ask for $500,000 for 1% of my company, LARQ,” Wang states.
In the episode, Wang explains how LARQ differs from standard reusable water bottles and plastic water bottles. The founder tells the sharks how people often experience that funky mold smell in reusable bottles from multiple uses. LARQ seeks to obliterate that.
“LARQ bottle is the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle that purifies water on the go,” Wang explains in the pitch. “With a simple press of a button and just 60 seconds, the LARQ bottle activates our patented UVC LED technology to eradicate 99.99% of harmful and odor-causing bacteria, viruses and mold.”
It wasn’t long before a few sharks were hooked. By the end of the segment, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary made the final deal: $1 million for a 4% stake in the company. Shark Damon Dash even states that he owns a few of the LARQ water bottles.
If you want to see Wang’s full pitch for LARQ to the sharks, sign up for Hulu to watch what went down on this episode.
And if you need a reusable water bottle to end all reusable water bottles, this one is a million dollar baby.
