This Shark Steam Mop Makes Floors ‘Look New’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It “beats any harsh cleaning chemicals and gets the grease and grime”

Amazon

If you’re tired of lugging out a mop and bucket to maintain clean floors, it’s an ideal time to invest in a lightweight steam mop.

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop is 22 percent off at Amazon. The sleek machine uses steam to clean and sanitize hard-sealed floors using steam — no harsh chemicals are required. It has three levels of steam to tackle everything from dirt and dust to spills and grime. Plus, it provides continuous steam, meaning you won’t have to hold down a button throughout cleaning sessions.

Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop, $140 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$180

$140

Buy on Amazon

Related: The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

All kinds of accessories are included with the machine, which also converts into a handheld steamer for above-floor cleaning. It comes with reusable dirt grip pads, a fill flask that helps pour water, and a triangle mop head and pad, which are ideal for reaching tight corners. To clean dirty windows, kitchen surfaces, bathroom counters, and shower glass, use the above-floor pocket tool.

The steam mop weighs just seven pounds, making it easy to maneuver. Another convenient feature? The head flips over, so you can use both sides of the grip pads for extended cleaning.

Related: The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

More than 2,500 customers have awarded the Shark steam mop a five-star rating, raving that it’s “efficient” and “easy to use” in reviews. Others appreciate that it “heats up fast” and “doesn’t leave streaks.”

“My tile floors seriously needed a deep cleaning…They look new now,” wrote one shopper, who also shared that the steam mop “works very well.” They then added, “I recommend this to anyone with tile floors.”

“I used the steam mop over the floor I just cleaned, [and] the pad was brown with dirt only steam can loosen,” another user shared. “That steam cleaning system beats any harsh cleaning chemicals and gets the grease and grime.”

Story continues

Typically, the steam mop costs $180, but with the current deal, it’s going for $140. There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop while it’s on sale.

Shop More Steam Mop Deals at Amazon

Black + Decker Steam Mop, $44 (Save 27%)

Amazon

$60

$44

Buy on Amazon

Schenley Steam Mop, $80 with Coupon

Amazon

$120

$80

Buy on Amazon

Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop, $93 (Save 15%)

Amazon

$110

$93

Buy on Amazon

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.