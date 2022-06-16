This Shark IQ robot vacuum can empty itself—and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day 2021

Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·1 min read
The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum XL can self-empty and it's on super-sale for Prime Day 2021.
The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum XL can self-empty and it's on super-sale for Prime Day 2021.

Treat yourself on Amazon Prime Day 2021 to a vacuum that will save you hours of time on your household chores. Robot vacuums can be expensive, and can sometimes cost the same as their manual counterparts, but this Shark IQ RV1001AE robot vacuum is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon—and it can do much more than your average robovac.

The Shark IQ AV1010AE Robot Vacuum cleans on its own, recharges on its own and dumps all the dirt, crumbs and pet hair it picks up into a canister—which can hold up to 45 days worth of dust bunnies. There is a smaller model that can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt, but this XL model with the multi-surface brush role is currently cheaper.

The Shark IQ XL model also features advanced navigation mapping, which means it can figure out the layout of your house faster than the previous model. It's voice and phone command-enabled and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with the SharkClean app. The multi-surface cleaning and powerful suction lets this machine clean up practically anything from any type of floor in your house, too. In short? It's a pet owner's dream of a vacuum.

Get the Shark IQ RV1001AE Robot vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $319.99 (Save $280.00)

