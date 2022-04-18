Shark: did the golfing gods really single out Greg Norman for misery?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aaron Timms
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greg Norman
    Greg Norman
    Australian golfer
  • Nick Faldo
    Nick Faldo
    English professional golfer
<span>Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

In recent years it’s become fashionable for sport documentaries to include a self-referential element in which the protagonist reviews footage of their own triumphs and disasters. The facial reactions in these segments often say more than hours of talking head analysis ever could: the vision of Michael Jordan, tablet in lap, choking up with laughter as Gary Payton’s account of the 1996 NBA finals series is played back to him remains the defining image of 2020’s The Last Dance. For Shark, premiering in the US on Tuesday night, directors Jason Hehir (who also directed The Last Dance) and Thomas Odelfelt replace the tablet with a laptop kept open on a small side table next to the seated Greg Norman.

The Australian has never rewatched the infamous final round of the 1996 Masters, in which he relinquished a six-shot lead to surrender the green jacket to arch-rival Nick Faldo: “There’s no need to,” he says curtly in the opening minutes of Shark. And when the footage of that fabled choke – still the biggest final-day lead ever blown in a PGA tour tournament – starts rolling on the laptop, you soon begin to understand why. The pain of every slice, hook, undercooked putt and moment of self-doubt is still very much with him, 25 years later.

We see him three-putting the green on the 11th hole; we see him coming up short with his approach shot on the 12th, finding the water, and ending with a double bogey; we re-watch Norman’s anguished collapse to the ground after a chip for eagle on the 15th kisses the lip of the hole then just rolls wide. And then we see Norman, watching on in silence, shifting his weight in the chair, eyes glassy, swallowing his sighs. “Would my life be different today if I had a green jacket?” Norman asks rhetorically after the final-round playback concludes. “No. It would be beautiful to have in my trophy case, but it would not have changed one bit of my life.” It’s the least convincing line in the whole film.

Norman’s final-day collapse at Augusta may now be the stuff of sporting legend, but what’s arguably less well remembered is the rich history of final-round failure that preceded the drama of 1996. Norman burst onto the PGA tour in the early 1980s, signaling his talent with a fourth-place finish at the 1981 Masters, his first spin around Augusta’s saintly turf. Norman’s Scandinavian mop, flashy pants, upright stance, easy swing, and commitment to attack made him instantly recognizable on the course. His blunt Australianness (“The Shark” was a nickname that stuck early, paying homage to a childhood spent growing up in the savage waters of far north Queensland) made him highly marketable off it, attracting the jealousy of less charismatic golfers at a time when big money was starting to roll into the sport for the first time and the commercial thirst for personality players was at a premium. Norman wanted to get a “complete hold” over the sport “on the golf course and off the golf course,” Faldo says.

Related: My favourite game: Nick Faldo v Greg Norman, 1996 Masters | Ewan Murray

By 1986, his objective was almost complete. Golf watchers had begun to think of the Australian as the natural heir to the greats of the previous generation, Jack Nicklaus in particular – and possibly even as the player who could ascend golf’s Everest and win all four majors in a single year. Norman led all four majors in 1986 after three rounds; in all but one, the British Open, he collapsed on the final day and finished runner-up. That year established his reputation as a 54-hole maestro who couldn’t get it done in the final 18, and the following year cemented it: in a playoff for the 1987 Masters, Larry Mize sank an improbable chip from the rough to leave Norman with a 45-foot putt to keep the contest alive. It drifted wide. “I went home and cried on the beach,” Norman says now. “All these questions go through your head for months and months. Maybe I should have put it in the middle of the green and had a 20-footer instead of a 45-footer, maybe I got ahead of myself thinking that it was an impossible chip [for Mize]. Those things have haunted me for a long time.”

A narrative has emerged that Norman was “snakebit,” fated by a uniquely malevolent fortune to lose in big tournaments to a sequence of improbable shots. In addition to the Mize chip, there was Bob Tway’s bunker shot at the 1986 PGA Championship, Robert Gomez’s fairway shot on the final hole at the 1990 Nestle Invitational at Bay Hill, and another bunker shot – this time from David Frost – on the final hole at the 1990 Zurich Classic in New Orleans. What Shark does well is put these miracle shots in context, showing the three Norman bogeys on the back nine that preceded the Mize chip, the 40 back nine he shot to set Tway up for triumph in 1986, and so on. Norman spent much of his playing days endorsing the fable of the snakebite: “I’m kind of like a fatalist, I believe that things happen for a reason,” he told former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke in a 1993 TV interview. Today he appears more sanguine: “You control your own destiny, you do your own thing,” he reflects in Shark. “You cannot control what other people do. You cannot influence what other people do. The only influence you can exert is what you do, yourself, in your shoes, with your golf clubs, with your score.” And yet, this hour in Norman’s presence never quite dispels the sense that he still feels, at some level, that the golfing gods chose him for a special category of misery.

Nick Faldo and Greg Norman walk off the 18th after the 1996 Masters
Nick Faldo and Greg Norman walk off the 18th after the 1996 Masters. Photograph: Dave Martin/Associated Press

The pleasure of a documentary like Shark is not only in reliving, alongside Norman, the agony of all these collapses. He’s also eloquent on the high points, the moments during those charging final rounds when everything clicked. An example: when he reeled off four consecutive back-nine birdies on the final day at the 1986 Masters to recover from a disastrous start and pull within spitting distance of Nicklaus. “You’ve just got this freedom of mind, you’re happy and you just want to go,” Norman says. “You trust yourself, your swing is free, your mind is free, you see these shots, you execute them. You could even hit a leaf off the end of a tree if you wanted to.”

Norman lost to Nicklaus, 15 years his senior, on the final hole that day. But the bond between the two golfers – avatars of two adjoining generations – emerges as particularly influential in Shark. At Turnberry in 1986, Nicklaus offered Norman a “critical” piece of final-day advice that helped the Australian overcome the nerves accumulated through two successive big-tournament collapses and clinch his first major (“Greg, just think about grip pressure tomorrow. Just think about your grip pressure.”). And he was there again to counsel Norman through a slump in the early 1990s, advising him to practice and play with “purpose”: “If you’re going to the driving range, are you just going there to hit balls and feel sorry for yourself? Or do you have a purpose?” Norman flew to Canada the next week and broke a 27-month PGA tour drought by winning the Canadian Open.

“He was like my father, my brother, my mentor,” Norman says. Faldo – the more conservative, less charismatic rival who ended his career with six majors to Norman’s two – also looms large throughout Shark, though the real contrast that emerges is not between the players past but the two men as they appear today: Faldo has softened into a jolly middle age, while Norman remains as whip-fit as during his playing days.

He has plenty to be thankful for: his post-playing career, taking in everything from golf course development to winemaking and the recent effort to launch a much-criticised Saudi-backed Asian professional tour, has been especially lucrative. But Shark leaves us with the sense that there’s still something missing, an emptiness inside that drives Norman on. Many of the film’s most memorable scenes show Norman back at Augusta today, playing 18 holes alone, heightening the sense that his greatest rival was not Faldo or Nicklaus but himself. At the age of 67, Norman still looks as trim as he was in his pomp: the stance is as firm, the swing as free. Under grey skies, across a perfectly empty course, he replays all the clutch shots from his 1986, 1987, and 1996 collapses, and executes them perfectly. What if?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.