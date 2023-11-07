A Shark Blue Porsche Cayman GT4 Could Be In Your Garage For Just $25

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a thrilling opportunity for automobile enthusiasts, a rare 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, known for its blend of luxury and performance, has emerged as the grand prize in an exciting sweepstakes. This Shark Blue masterpiece, boasting a 4.0L Flat 6 engine and a 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic transmission, is not just a dream car for many but a symbol of engineering excellence and aesthetic design.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, revered for its track-ready capabilities and everyday driving comfort, delivers a robust 414 horsepower. This power, combined with its meticulously tuned transmission, allows the car to sprint from 0-60 mph in a mere 4.2 seconds. Its distinctive Shark Blue exterior is not only visually striking but also comes adorned with nearly $30,000 in factory options, further enhancing its appeal and exclusivity.

Attention to detail in this Cayman GT4 extends beyond its performance metrics. The vehicle is protected with a comprehensive paint protection film over its full nose, hood, bumper, fenders, A-pillar, and rockers, ensuring that its iconic look remains pristine. Additionally, it has been treated with Quantum Pro Stage 3 Ceramic coating, offering a 10-year warranty and ensuring long-term preservation of its stunning finish.

The interior of the Cayman GT4 is equally impressive, featuring a luxurious Leather/Race-Tex combination in Black with striking Yellow Stitching. The LED headlights with PDLS+ and the Light Design Package contribute to its modern, high-tech appeal. As part of the sweepstakes package, the winner will also receive a new Porsche car cover, ensuring the vehicle's protection when not in use.

This sweepstakes presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a vehicle that perfectly balances the thrill of racing performance with the practicality of daily use. The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, with its compelling design and exceptional capabilities, stands as a testament to Porsche's legacy of crafting cars that capture the imagination of drivers around the world.

