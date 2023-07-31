This Shark Blue Porsche Cayman GT4 Could Be In Your Garage For Just $25

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Attention all automotive enthusiasts and thrill-seekers, this is your chance to win the car of your dreams – a rare and breathtaking Porsche 718 Cayman GT4! Imagine the rush of driving this track-ready beast, as it effortlessly combines power, precision, and pure adrenaline for an unparalleled driving experience.

Under the hood lies a ferocious 4.0L Flat 6 engine, boasting a heart-pounding 414 horsepower. Paired with a 7-speed PDK automatic transmission, this GT4 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.2 seconds – a testament to its remarkable performance capabilities. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is not just a track machine; it's built for everyday driving, ensuring you experience the thrill of the track on the open road.

Dressed in a mesmerizing Shark Blue exterior, this GT4 is a true head-turner. As if that wasn't enough, it comes loaded with nearly $30,000 worth of factory options, making it the ultimate prize in any sweepstakes. For added protection and to maintain its pristine appearance, the car features over $5,000 in ceramic coating and full paint protection film.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interior, featuring a Leather/Race-Tex combination in Black with Yellow Stitching – a perfect blend of style and comfort. LED headlights with PDLS+ (Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus) and a Light Design Package further enhance the driving experience, ensuring maximum visibility and ambiance.

But that's not all! To ensure your GT4 remains in top-notch condition for years to come, it comes equipped with Quantum Pro Stage 3 Ceramic, offering a 10-year warranty for added peace of mind. A new Porsche car cover is also included, allowing you to protect your prized possession when not in use.

This Porsche Cayman GT4 sweepstakes is undoubtedly the biggest and best prize yet, offering you the chance to own a rare and high-performance machine that will turn your driving dreams into reality.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Enter now for your chance to win this Shark Blue Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, and brace yourself for the ultimate thrill of a lifetime. Good luck!

