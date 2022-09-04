Shark bite critically injures 51-year-old tourist at Hawaii beach, police say

A shark bite left a 51-year-old woman in critical condition at a beach on Paia Bay on Maui, Hawaii police reported.

The woman, who is from France, was swimming or snorkeling in murky water about 100 yards offshore when a shark bit her at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Maui police said in a news release.

Onlookers helped the woman to shore and began first aid before emergency crews arrived and took over, police said.

She was taken in critical condition to a Maui hospital, police said.

Officials closed three beaches after the incident, Hawaii News Now reported. The beaches are scheduled to remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

On March 21, a 6-foot Galapagos shark nipped a diver on his big toe about a mile off Kea­hole Point on Hawaii and on Feb. 9 a cookiecutter shark bit a person floating off Kahaluu Beach Park in Kailua-Kona on the right foot and calf, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii took place in December 2020, when a 14-foot tiger shark attacked a surfer off Maui, according to the publication.

Video of live shark being stabbed, cut open draws outrage. Why that’s legal in Florida

‘Most popular whale in California’ dies after being hit by ship and washes up on beach

13-foot shark that vanished off Florida in 2021 is rediscovered 1,000 miles away