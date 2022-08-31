Shark attack: teenage surfer bitten on arm at Avoca beach on NSW central coast

A young surfer has been bitten by a shark on the New South Wales central coast.

Central Coast Council on Wednesday said Avoca and North Avoca beaches were closed following the “shark bite incident” on Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the young surfer involved,” the council tweeted. “Please avoid both beaches at this time until the incident can be investigated further.”

The council said the surfer “sustained a wound to his right lower forearm”.

“A UAV [drone] operator has been deployed to North Avoca beach for further search.”

A spokesperson for NSW ambulance said paramedics responded to a shark bite at North Avoca beach about 7am on Wednesday morning.

“A teenage boy was treated for injuries to his hand and taken to Gosford hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Gosford hospital on Wednesday afternoon said the teenager had been discharged.

The NSW department of primary industries has been contacted for comment.