Sydney shark attack victim named as British expat Simon Nellist

Simon Nellist, 35, who was killed in a shark attack in Sydney - Facebook

Australian police on Thursday named British expat Simon Nellist as the victim of a fatal attack by a great white shark in Sydney.

Nellist was swimming on Wednesday when he was mauled by the shark and later died of "catastrophic injuries", according to paramedics.

It was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney in almost 60 years.

Nellist was described as a diving instructor who spent much of his spare time swimming in the ocean.

Friends said he was about to be married but that his next great love was the water.

Nellist was about to get married - Facebook

“Everything that is connected to Simon is connected to the ocean,” friend Della Ross told Australia’s 7News.

“The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the people who made this earth lighter,” she added.

Nellist was due to compete in a charity ocean swim this weekend but it has been cancelled after Wednesday’s shark attack.

New South Wales’ Department of Primary Industries said phone footage of the incident indicated that the swimmer was almost certainly attacked by a great white.

Nearby beaches remained closed on Thursday as the search continued for the animal.