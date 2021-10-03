Sharjah Weather Update, RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Punjab Kings seem to have found the combination that might see them string together wins and sneak into the playoffs. When they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 48, they will be looking to get on this momentum and hope they have the combination to upstage RCB. The Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The kick-off time is 03:30 PM IST.

RCB, on the other hand, are far better placed and they are possibly one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs. Bangalore have 14 points next to their name. KS Bharat at number 3 has paid dividends for the side and the decision to include Shahbaz Ahmed has proved to be a real masterstroke.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul has admitted to the fact that they need to win both the games if they have to be in the race to qualify for the play-offs.

“Not to worry about results. Often times, we have put pressure on ourselves. Everybody knows we are a far better team. Putting pressure on ourselves is not helping,” KL Rahul said after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the RCB vs PBKS match.

Pitch report:

The pitch has been re-laid at Sharjah and hence, it has been not a high-scoring venue compared to last year. The spinners and slower bowlers have found a lot of assistance from the surface and the batsmen have had to work hard for their runs. It is a day game and the pitch will bake under the sun which could well make the toss very critical and the captain winning the toss could be tempted to bat first.

Weather

Sharjah is expected to be hot and humid as has been the norm in recent times and there are absolutely no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 215/6

Lowest score at the venue: 56/10

