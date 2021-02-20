Sharjah-Kozhikode AI Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

A Kozhikode bound Air India express flight on Friday made an emergency landing on the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport after it developed a hydraulic failure while on its way from Sharjah, UAE. The Boeing 737 flight, IX 1346, landed safely under full emergency measures around 12.39 pm, Airport Director CV Ravindran told the media. Smoke was emanating from the rear left tyre of the aircraft even while the flight was landing and moving through the runway.

As a Category B emergency was declared, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) alerted all agencies and five crash fire tenders of the AAI kept a close watch on the aircraft until it landed and the engine was switched off and all passengers alighted. There were 104 passengers on board.

According to reports, the passengers had been moved to the security hold area of Terminal 2, the international terminal building on the city side. The flight was also parked in the remote bay of the airport.

Aircraft maintenance engineers later checked the technical snag in the aircraft.

The Airports Authority of India had alerted the city police, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, and empanelled hospitals in the vicinity on getting a call from the captain of the aircraft for an emergency landing due to hydraulic failure.

Initially, the Cochin International Airport was considered for the emergency landing. However, the Thiruvananthapuram airport was later picked after factoring in all aspects.

The passengers were well looked after and food was also provided at the airport, according to reports. Later, another Air India Express flight carried the passengers from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode at 4 pm on Friday.

In August 2020, in a ghastly accident, an Air India Express flight 1344 overshot the tabletop runway at the Kozhikode International Airport and split in two. The flight from Dubai was part of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded expatriates home. The crash killed 19 passengers and both the pilots and injured 165 others.