Sharing Our Stories: Two for one / Tetsá:ron ne énska ia’ká:ienhte’

I’ve been shot at, got a bullet right in my shoulder.

I just got a piece of a Jeep windshield taken out of my face after 50 years. They took the cancer out and while they were at it, they thought they may as well take the windshield out. Two for one - special at the Jewish General.

The Jeep I was riding in ‘Nam got hit by mortar, then “kaboom”. All I remember is a white flash and waking up to them closing the body bag.

I was clinically dead.

I woke up, had my dog tag in between my teeth, I had another tag on my toe and was short of a boot. The medic that was closing the bag fainted because I had had no pulse, no heartbeat.

I’ve been killed three times, clinically dead. But hell doesn’t want me yet.

Ionkwarontá:ton, wa’onkwarón:tate’ khnenhsà:ke.

Ken’ nahè:’a sahonnetáhko’ ne Jeep aotsísera’ ne kkonhsà:ke wá:tahkwe’. Wa’ontia’tà:rene’ tanon’ é:ren wahatihá:wihte’ ne takwa’áhson, tánon’ tsi nikarì:wes ne tho nihontiéhrha’, wahón:nehre’ sha’tekarihò:ten’ aonsahonnetáhko’ notsísera’ í:wa ne kkonhsà:ke. 50 niiohserá:ke tho shí:wa. Tetsá:ron sahonnetáhko’ ne énska ia’ká:ienhte’ ne Jewish General tsi tehshakotitsèn:tha’.

Mortar ionttatakwahtáhkhwa’ ia’tiaón:ko’ ne Jeep tsi ionkwahonwì:sere ne ‘Nam nón:we, sok “kaboom”. Thok ní:kon kè:iahre’ karà:ken ní:ioht wa’tiohswáthe’ne’ tánon’ tsi ó:nen sátie’, ratinón:tekskwe’ ne ká:iare’ tsi nón: nitià:ti.

Ratétsen’ts rorihwahnirá:ton tsi wakiheiòn:ne’.

Sátie’ tánon’ tsi tekenawiró:ken tho iohròn:ne’ nakwá:wen dog tag, nok ó:ia’ kahiakwirà:ke tekahwanerèn:ne’ tánon’ énska tewakarahtahko’ktá:ni. Wa’ako’nikonhráhton’ ne teiónthsnie’ tsi wa’enón:teke’ ne ká:iare’ ase’kénh, iah ki’ thé:nen tha’teiaonriáhkhwahkwe’ nakwé:ri.

Áhsen nia’ká:ienhte wa’kíheie’, ratétsen’ts rorihwahnirá:ton tsi wakiheiòn:ne’. Onéhson ki’ áro’khe tha’tehakwatonhwentsó:ni.

Story told by: Nick Huard, Written by: Emma McLaughlin - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Translation by: Katsenhaién:ton Lazare, The Eastern Door