Sharing Our Stories: Busted windows and headlights / Wa’thatitsiserahrihtánion’ ne raoti’serehshòn:’a

… At the dock, French protesters were attacking the people from Kahnawake who were trying to get on the boats. They threw their groceries into the water and set fire to the dock.

There were a lot of riots going on. The ironworkers didn’t even attempt to come back across the river by Dorval. They had their cars with them in Beauharnois and thought that if they all went together, then the Frenchmen couldn't stop them from coming back into town.

They tried the Old Chateauguay Road first and then the 207. When that didn’t work, they said, “That’s it, we’re going on the 132 and we’re gonna drive right through those Frenchmen.”

By the time they got towards St. Constant, there were hundreds of Frenchmen protesting. The Frenchmen busted all of their windows and headlights and there were dents from where they were banging on their cars. A few of the ironworkers got out of their cars and beat up the protestors.

The SQ was there and arrested the ironworkers. They were being thrown to the ground and handcuffed behind their backs while the Frenchmen were still trying to kick them and the police were not stopping them.

The SQ arrested all 13 ironworkers and put them in the paddy wagon. They were told that their arrest was only a formality and that they’re going to be taken to Parthenais jail…

… Tsi iehrahrhóhstha’ nón:we, O’serón:ni ratirihwáia’ks iehonwanatia’tóntie’s ne Kahnwa’kehró:non tsi ronte’niéntha’ kahón:wakon ahontíta’. Awèn:ke iahonatiéhseron’ ne raotenna’tshera’shòn:’a tánon’ wahonté:ka’te’ tsi iehrahrhóhstha’.

É:so rá:ti wahatinenhraká:ri’ ne thó:ne. Iah ki’ tánon’ tehonate’nién:ten ne ratirista’kehró:non ia’taonsahatiià:ia’ke’ tsi kaniataratátie’ Dorval nón:we. Sahontó:ri’ Beauharnois ionsahón:ne’ tánon’ wahón:nehre’ tóka’ akwé:kon skátne ienhón:ne’, sok ki’ iah thahatikwé:ni’ ne O’serón:ni tahonwatí:tahste’ kaná:takon aonsahontáweia’te’.

Tiotierénhton wahonte’nién:ten’ ne Old Chateauguay tsi iohá:te’ sok 207 tsi iohá:te’. Iah ki’ ne teioio’tèn:’en, sok wahonnì:ron’, “Thok ki’ nikónhak, 132 tsi iohá:te’ entewathahón:ten’ tánon’ entewató:ri’ ia’teniethinenhróhetste’ thí:ken O’serón:ni rotihahahnhó:ton.”

Tsi ó:nen ákta ronattátie’ ne St. Constant, tewen’niawe’ékhon nihá:ti O’serón:ni tho rón:ne’skwe’ rotirihwáien’. O’serón:ni wa’thatsiserahrihtánion’ ne roati’sere’shòn:’a tánon’ wa’thatitsiserahrihtánion’ tsi nón: ahsonthèn:ne wathahserótha’ ne kà:sere.

Iottakwará:son tsi nón: nahatinonhwáre’ke’ ne raoti’sere’shòn:’a. Tóhkara nihá:ti ratirista’kehró:non tahontitáhko’ raoti’serehtakónhshon tánon’ wahshakotírio’ ne rotirihwáien’.

SQ tho rón:ne’skwe’ tánon’ wahonwatiié:na’ ne ratirista’kehró:non. Onhontsà:ke iahonwatiia’tón:ti’ ne ratirista’kehró:non tánon’ ratihsòn:ne niahatíhawe’ ne ratinentshà:ke wa’thonwatinentshawi’tánerenke’, tsi náhe’ shé:kon ronte’niéntha’ ne O’serón:ni ahonwanarahsentón:ko’. Tánon’ iah tha’tehonwatitáhston ne karíhton.

Akwé:kon ahsén: iawén:re nihá:ti ratirista’kehró:non wahonwatiié:na’ ne SQ tánon’ ka’seréhtakon wahonwatiia’títa’. Ronwatihró:ri tsi teiotonhontsóhon ahonwatiié:na’ ase’kénh tho ní:ioht tsi karihwahserón:ni ahotiió’ten’ ne karíhton nok tsi Parthenais ienhonwatiia’ténhawe’...

Story told by: Peggy Mayo-Standup, Written by: Melissa Stacey - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Translation by: Sahawisó:ko’ Arquette, The Eastern Door