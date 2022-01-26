Sharing of Staking Rewards Announcement

January 26th 2022

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos

CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot

Sharing of Staking Rewards

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the “Issuer”) hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the “Specified Class”) specified below will be applied by a reduction in the Management Fee applicable to the Specified Class to zero and a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below . Such reduction to the Management Fee and positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from the start of trading on January 26th, 2022 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.

Class ISIN Management Fee Staking Reward (positive daily accrual to Coin Entitlement)





CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos





GB00BMWB4803



Reduced to 0.0% p.a. 3.00% p.a. CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot





GB00BNRRFW10 Reduced to 0.0% p.a. 5.00% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 23rd 2021 (the “Prospectus”) approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Supplement No 1 thereto dated December 22nd 2021.







