Sharing Breath Sharing Fate-2020 the 2nd Chinese Physicians Assembly for Humanity Successfully Held in Beijing

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / 2020 the 2nd Chinese Physicians Assembly for humanity greatly opened in Beijing Hotel on October 31th. This ceremony were directed and supported by China Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, and organized by China Primary Health Care Foundation, Beijing Health Alliance Charitable Foundation, and Beijing Life Oasis Public Service Center.

Chen Zhu, the vice chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress and president of the Red Cross Society, Qu Fenghong, the vice secretary-general of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Con-sultative Conference, Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan and Wang Chen, academicians of Chinese Academy of Engineering, who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against the epidemic situation, attended this ceremony.

With the theme of "haring Breath Sharing Fate", the ceremony aimed to publicize the outstanding contributions made by physicians during the period of fighting the epidemic, promote Public welfare projects by all sectors of society, establish the public welfare project benchmark and the example of charity physicians, and improve the harmonious doctor-patient relationship as well. It gathered all kinds of resources, focused on the development of public health, promoted the high quality development of health care in all aspects, and finally realized the beautiful vision of healthy China.

"Physicians are the loveliest people in the new era; Physicians' original intention hasn't changed ever," said Zhong Nanshan, the academicians of Chinese Academy of Engineering, who delivered the greatest affirmation to the hard work of physicians in his speech. "However, it is far from enough for only doctors or nurses to participate in public welfare activities; Medical public welfare action is not only the individual behavior of doctors or in public welfare activities; As the Healthy China 2030 Plan has put forward "Co-construction and Sharing" as the basic path of establishing a healthy China, it requires multiple forces to participate to realize the beautiful vision of healthy China."

View photos

"Generations of Chinese physicians who have a deep sense of home and country, have spread medical civilization, promoted the development of medical public welfare and served the people with heart and soul for a long time, depending on their noble medical ethics and superb medical skills," said Chen Zhu, the vice chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress. He also expressed his high respect for the majority of physicians in the key speech. He said that China had experienced an unforgettable epidemic test this year and this epidemic was a real warning to us - Human beings are a community sharing destiny. Chen Zhu also shared three personal experiences, "Firstly, we should vigorously carry forward and practice the great anti epidemic spirit and strive to be a good physician in the new era; next, we should actively devote ourselves to the public welfare of physicians and contribute to the construction of a healthy China; the last, but not the least, we should adhere to the responsibility and mission of physicians, and strive to promote the construction of human health community."

Disaster is a mirror to see the soul of a nation. The Chinese spirit is tempered in the fight of resisting epidemic and sublimated in tempering. This precious spiritual wealth will always be the source of strength for the Chinese to overcome difficulties and move forward bravely. The academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering Wang Chen expressed relevant opinions under the theme of "Carrying forward the anti- epidemic spirit and developing medical health undertakings " at the ceremony.

Story continues