Talenom Plc, Stock Exchange Release 10 September 2020 at 9:40 EEST

New shares of Talenom Plc have been registered in the Trade Register

33,450 new Talenom Plc shares subscribed with stock options 2016C and 2018 have been entered in the Trade Register today on 10 September 2020. The total subscription price, EUR 46,878.00, will be fully recorded in the company’s invested unrestricted equity fund.

After the registration of the new shares, the number of Talenom Plc shares is 43,179,885 shares in total. The new shares will carry shareholders rights as of their registration day.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy approximately on 11 September 2020.

TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

www.talenom.fi














