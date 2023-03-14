Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights
MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €132,801,434.28
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541
SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 10 March 2023, was as follows:
10 March 2023
28 February 2023
Shares in the capital
40,988,097
43,288,097
Shares cancelled during the month
0
0
Gross total of voting rights
40,988,097
43,288,097
Net total of voting rights
39,950,971
39,801,553
