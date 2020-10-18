Shareholders Of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Must Be Happy With Their 126% Total Return

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) share price is up 92% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 66% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 12% , including dividends .

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, WEC Energy Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.9% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 14% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of WEC Energy Group, it has a TSR of 126% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

WEC Energy Group provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 18% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WEC Energy Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with WEC Energy Group .

