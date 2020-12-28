Shareholders Vote for a New Mason Graphite Board of Directors

New Board Led by Fahad Al-Tamimi to be Confirmed at Tomorrow’s Mason Graphite Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders on December 29th at 10:00 a.m. at which time one item on the order of business will be to confirm the election of its Board of directors (the “Board”).



Mr. Gilles Gingras, Chair of the Board of Mason Graphite confirms that by the deadline of December 23rd 2020 at 10:00 a.m., a clear majority of shareholders had submitted their vote proxies in favour of Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi and all his nominees. As a result, they will be elected directors of the Board at tomorrow’s AGM. Mr. Peter Damouni, a returning Board member, will conduct the formal business of the AGM.

Mr. Gilles Gingras and the departing Board members would like to thank all the shareholders who expressed their vote during the recent proxy contest and for their support in the past. They would also like to acknowledge the contribution of all employees who continued their work during uncertain times and who are committed to the success of the Company.

Because registered shareholders who have not yet voted have the opportunity to do so while attending the virtual AGM tomorrow , the final vote tally will be confirmed following the meeting.

To virtually attend Mason Graphite’s Annual General Meeting: http://web.lumiagm.com/261102635 (password llg2020).

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

Mason Graphite inc.:

Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289-3580

Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, suite 600, Laval, Quebec, Canada, H7T 2P5

