Shareholders in Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 33%. That's well below the market decline of 20%. Because Vinci Partners Investments hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 19% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Vinci Partners Investments reported an EPS drop of 77% for the last year. The share price fall of 33% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Vinci Partners Investments the TSR over the last 1 year was -28%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Vinci Partners Investments shareholders are down 28% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Vinci Partners Investments has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

