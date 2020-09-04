Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Share Price Increased 195%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) share price is 195% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 26% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Medusa Mining moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.1% in the twelve months, Medusa Mining shareholders did even worse, losing 4.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Medusa Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Medusa Mining .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

