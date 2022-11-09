Should Shareholders Reconsider GTN Limited's (ASX:GTN) CEO Compensation Package?

The results at GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Bill Yde bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 16 November 2022, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing GTN Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that GTN Limited has a market capitalization of AU$83m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.7m for the year to June 2022. That's a notable decrease of 9.4% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$1.18m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$306m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$892k. This suggests that Bill Yde is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Bill Yde directly owns AU$1.1m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$1.2m AU$1.1m 71% Other AU$483k AU$746k 29% Total Compensation AU$1.7m AU$1.8m 100%

On an industry level, total compensation is equally proportioned between salary and other compensation, that is, they each represent approximately 50% of the total compensation. GTN is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

GTN Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, GTN Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 43% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has GTN Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -46% over three years, GTN Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for GTN that investors should look into moving forward.

