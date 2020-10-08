Would Shareholders Who Purchased BGC Partners' (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 84% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 50% in a year. It's up 6.4% in the last seven days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, BGC Partners' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 57% each year. In comparison the 45% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for BGC Partners the TSR over the last 3 years was -68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, BGC Partners shareholders lost 47% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that BGC Partners is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

