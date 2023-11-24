Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With infinitii ai inc.'s (FRA:Y31) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

infinitii ai to hold its Annual General Meeting on 29th of November

CEO Jean-Charles Phaneuf's total compensation includes salary of CA$180.0k

The overall pay is 31% below the industry average

Over the past three years, infinitii ai's EPS grew by 26% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 60%

Performance at infinitii ai inc. (FRA:Y31) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Jean-Charles Phaneuf plans to fix this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 29th of November. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing infinitii ai inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, infinitii ai inc. has a market capitalization of €2.6m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$180k over the year to June 2023. This was the same as last year. Notably, the salary of CA$180k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the German Software industry with market capitalizations below €183m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CA$260k. That is to say, Jean-Charles Phaneuf is paid under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$180k CA$180k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation CA$180k CA$180k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 87% of total compensation represents salary and 13% is other remuneration. At the company level, infinitii ai pays Jean-Charles Phaneuf solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at infinitii ai inc.'s Growth Numbers

infinitii ai inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 26% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 27%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has infinitii ai inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -60% over three years, infinitii ai inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

infinitii ai pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 5 warning signs for infinitii ai (4 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

