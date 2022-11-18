Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Golden Land Berhad's (KLSE:GLBHD) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The underwhelming share price performance of Golden Land Berhad (KLSE:GLBHD) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 25 November 2022. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

View our latest analysis for Golden Land Berhad

Comparing Golden Land Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Golden Land Berhad has a market capitalization of RM64m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM2.3m over the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 48% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM1.46m constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under RM910m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM670k. Hence, we can conclude that Phing Yap is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Phing Yap directly owns RM23m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

RM1.5m

RM1.4m

64%

Other

RM837k

RM204k

36%

Total Compensation

RM2.3m

RM1.6m

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 84% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 16% is other remuneration. Golden Land Berhad pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Golden Land Berhad's Growth Numbers

Golden Land Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 11% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 29% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Golden Land Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some Golden Land Berhad investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for Golden Land Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Golden Land Berhad is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

