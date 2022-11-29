Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Revenue Group Berhad's (KLSE:REVENUE) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

In the past three years, the share price of Revenue Group Berhad (KLSE:REVENUE) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 06 December 2022. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Eddie Ng Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Revenue Group Berhad has a market capitalization of RM358m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM1.2m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 42% above last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM720.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below RM898m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM813k. This suggests that Eddie Ng is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Eddie Ng holds RM32m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM720k RM660k 61% Other RM468k RM179k 39% Total Compensation RM1.2m RM839k 100%

On an industry level, around 76% of total compensation represents salary and 24% is other remuneration. In Revenue Group Berhad's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Revenue Group Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Revenue Group Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.0% per year. Its revenue is up 10% over the last year.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Revenue Group Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Few Revenue Group Berhad shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -32% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Revenue Group Berhad that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

