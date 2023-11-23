Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Scicom (MSC) Berhad's (KLSE:SCICOM) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

CEO Leo Ariyanayakam's total compensation includes salary of RM1.22m

The overall pay is 412% above the industry average

Over the past three years, Scicom (MSC) Berhad's EPS grew by 14% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 43%

Performance at Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) has been reasonably good and CEO Leo Ariyanayakam has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 30th of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Leo Ariyanayakam Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has a market capitalization of RM384m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM1.6m over the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 12% on last year. In particular, the salary of RM1.22m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Malaysia Professional Services industry with market capitalizations below RM938m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM316k. This suggests that Leo Ariyanayakam is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Leo Ariyanayakam also holds RM100m worth of Scicom (MSC) Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.2m RM1.7m 75% Other RM404k RM162k 25% Total Compensation RM1.6m RM1.8m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 86% of total compensation represents salary and 14% is other remuneration. Scicom (MSC) Berhad pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Growth Numbers

Scicom (MSC) Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 14% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 7.4% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Scicom (MSC) Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Scicom (MSC) Berhad for providing a total return of 43% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad that investors should look into moving forward.

