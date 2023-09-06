Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Key Insights

NIKE's Annual General Meeting to take place on 12th of September

Total pay for CEO John Donahoe includes US$1.50m salary

The total compensation is 404% higher than the average for the industry

NIKE's EPS grew by 27% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 10%

As many shareholders of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 12th of September could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For John Donahoe Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that NIKE, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$153b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$33m for the year to May 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 14% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.5m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Luxury industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$6.5m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that NIKE, Inc. pays John Donahoe north of the industry median. Furthermore, John Donahoe directly owns US$19m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 5% Other US$31m US$27m 95% Total Compensation US$33m US$29m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 24% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 76% is other remuneration. NIKE has chosen to walk a path less trodden, opting to compensate its CEO with less of a traditional salary and more non-salary rewards over the last year. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at NIKE, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NIKE, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 27% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 9.6% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has NIKE, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 10% over three years, many shareholders in NIKE, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

NIKE primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

