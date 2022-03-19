Shareholders Are Optimistic That Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Will Multiply In Value

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Bird Construction's (TSE:BDT) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bird Construction is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CA$86m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$721m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Bird Construction has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Bird Construction's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bird Construction here for free.

What Can We Tell From Bird Construction's ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by Bird Construction's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 21% and the business has deployed 117% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a side note, Bird Construction has done well to reduce current liabilities to 63% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

The Bottom Line On Bird Construction's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bird Construction has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 19% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

