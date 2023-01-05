Shareholders in Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (LON:MAB1) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 63% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 28% in three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)'s dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) shareholders are down 62% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

